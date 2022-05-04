Dartmoor’s Fingle Woods dedicated to Queen for Platinum Jubilee

Cornish locals turned out in big numbers last weekend to get involved in a beach clean down at Perranporth Beach ( Tindle )

Fingle Woods have been chosen as one of 70 Ancient Woodlands and Trees which will be dedicated to the Queen to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

The initiative, which was launched by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, will see 70 ancient woods and 70 ancient trees across the UK dedicated to the Queen to raise awareness of the importance natural woodland and trees play in our lives.

This scheme is part of the Queen’s Green Canopy which was set up for the Platinum Jubilee year to encourage people to ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee’.