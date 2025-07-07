Hundred of people lined the streets of Tavistock to enjoy a vibrant and musical Pride procession on Saturday, writes Guy Boswell.
The procession was made up of colourfully dressed groups and individuals dancing and singing and waving Pride flags, while spectators applauded and chanted.
Organisers Julu Irvine and Heg Brignall, founders and organisers, said: "Tavi Pride 2025 was a fantastic beacon of hope and joy this yea,. We had an incredible turnout of supporters for both the parade and the festival despite the slightly wet weather. During a time when LGBTQ+ rights are under threat across the globe, Tavi Pride shows that our community is proud to celebrate diversity and inclusion. The festival was filled with some incredible performers this year. The day was full of love and positivity and a strong sense of our community uniting.”
Colourfully dressed marchers and a giant Pride flag. (Tindle)
A trader at Tavi Pride showing off her colourful accessories. (Tindle)
Proud pet owner with her dog dressed to impress at Tavi Pride's dog show in the best Pride accessory class. (Tindle)
Rosie Rainbow Circus stilt walkers and others add colour and skills to Tavi Pride's procession. (Tindle)
Tavi Pride compere Everly After (third from left) providing commentary for the Tavi Pride dog show along with colleague Uncle Del of Horrabridge (right) and hoop act Sophie Carr and Donna Ledger of Swing Britannia. (Tindle)
Tavistock Youth Cafe's Vicki Lloyd-Walsh and volunteer Eloise Scaysbrook with a guest at Tavi Pride in the Meadows park.
Keeping the rain away while making a colourful splash in Tavi Pride’s procession.
Three friends making a fashion impression
A trike all dressed for the occasion (Tindle)
A pair of marchers and their dogs, all dressed for the occasion, in Tavi Pride's town centre procession. (Tindle)
A couple and their dogs in Tavi Pride's town centre procession. (Tindle)
Three wheelchair riders and a drag act in the procession. (Tindle)
The procession was cheered through the town, despite the weather (Tindle)
The Crooked Tempo Samba Band at Tavistock Pride's procession (Tindle)
