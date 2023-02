"We are going to be totally self-sufficient out there, carrying all our food, making sea water into drinking water, and dealing with any marine or medical emergencies ourselves. In the event of a major incident, (although there will be a support yacht keeping an eye on the fleet), the boats will be so spread out that help could be up to a week away, whether that’s from the support yacht or, more likely, from a tanker that has been diverted to our position.