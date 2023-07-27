Devon Air Ambulance has relocated its shop to a more spacious and prominent location in Okehampton.
The new premises, which is just along the road from the charity's previous shop, will officially open its doors at 10am tomorrow (July 28).
The relocation to number 29 Fore Street offers several key benefits as Brian Harvey, retail operations manager at Devon Air Ambulance explained.
"We are thrilled to be able to open our new unit in Okehampton, the wider space provides us with ample room for a much larger selection of quality items, ensuring an enhanced shopping experience for our valued customers.
"Also, the new double fronted location enables us to be seen clearly by passers-by and to be able to display a great many wonderful, donated items in our windows.
"Most importantly, we hope that an increased number of shoppers will help to raise additional funds which is essential to keep our crews responding to those critically ill or injured across Devon and beyond.
‘We extend our heartfelt thanks to our generous donors, tireless volunteers and the local community for their unwavering support, which has made this relocation possible. Together, we are making a significant difference to the lives of those in need of urgent time-critical care.”
This new shop opening is the second one in just two weeks as Devon Air Ambulance also opened its brand-new, super-sized charity shop and Community Hub in Barnstaple earlier this month. The shop is currently gratefully receiving donations of summer clothing, accessories or footwear at the moment.