The Devon Association of Local Councils (DALC) has agreed to look into Devon County Council’s proposal to install on-street parking charges in Okehampton and other towns.
Okehampton town councillor Julie Yelland raised the issue at a recent DALC meeting where all council representatives present agreed that the proposal would have a negative impact on Devon’s towns.
Cllr Yelland told Okehampton Town Council: ‘They did recognise that in rural areas like Okehampton it isn’t necessarily going to be a good thing so DALC are going to look into it.’