Councillor Denise Bickley, Devon County Council cabinet member for Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), has welcomed the publication of the government’s education and SEND white paper.
The white paper sets out the government’s plans to improve outcomes for children and young people. This includes children with SEND and their families.
Councillor Bickley said the publication is an important step forward. It recognises the scale of the challenge facing the SEND system and the need for long‑term reform.
She welcomed the white paper’s focus on earlier support for children, clearer national standards, and stronger partnership working between education, health and care services. She also praised the emphasis on inclusion and plans to recruit more teachers.
She said: “The publication of this white paper is a positive step. It clearly recognises the pressures facing the SEND system and the need to improve outcomes for children and young people.
“The focus on earlier intervention is welcome. Supporting children sooner can make a real difference to their lives and reduce the need for more intensive support later on.
“Clearer national standards and stronger joint working between education, health and care services are also important. Families need greater consistency and confidence, wherever they live.
“The white paper’s commitment to inclusion and workforce growth, including recruiting more teachers, is encouraging. These are essential foundations for a stronger system.“There is an obvious desire from schools and families for smaller class sizes. If schools are given the tools to pool funding and work collaboratively, as laid out in the plans, this may well free up funding for complete reorganisation and innovative planning.
“We are committed to working constructively with ministers, partners and families as these proposals are taken forward. With the right funding and long‑term planning, this reform has the potential to deliver a more stable and sustainable education system that works better for all children, families and schools.”
