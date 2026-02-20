Campaigners have claimed their efforts to protect their library from suffering significant cuts to its hours have been a “banging success”.
Nearly 100 people turned out to a protest in Ottery St Mary, East Devon to oppose a reduction of hours proposed as part of a county-wide consultation on Devon’s libraries.
Okehampton and Tavistock Libraries are affected.
Devon County Council, which has responsibility for the county’s 50 libraries, wants to overhaul how libraries operate in a bid to reduce costs. While it has claimed it won’t shut any libraries, some could see their hours reduced significantly.
To compensate for that, the proposals suggest putting libraries into networks, so that if a resident’s local library is shut, they can use one in another village or town.
But campaigners have criticised that proposal, stating that many probably wouldn’t choose to travel the distance to the next nearest library, and for those who rely on public transport, such a journey might be impossible.
Siân Smith, a member of the Friends of Ottery Library, said parents, children, other residents and long-time readers “crowded the library steps with posters and placards”.
“Ottery came together in a microcosm,” she said. “Around 93 people made sure their voices were heard in telling the council that Ottery Library belongs to them and no one should tell us when it opens,.”
“We want more hours, not less, and lunchtimes back.”
Ms Smith said the campaigners were “united by reading”.
Among the crowd outside the library in the East Devon town of Ottery was the town crier, Laurie Palmer, and mayor Vicky Johns judged and gave prizes for the best children’s placards. The primary school, church, and Tar Barrels committee also supported the protest, and 26 businesses in the town have written statements in support of keeping the library’s hours as they are now.
Councillor Jess Bailey (Independent, Otter Valley), a member of Devon Council and East Devon District Council, said the protest “really shows the huge strength of feeling and opposition to the proposed cut in opening hours.”
Marilyn Spidell, secretary of the Friends of Ottery Library, said attendees like Diane Dean, who had fought for the library ten years ago, encouraged people to keep campaigning.
“The consultation is foolish, ill-judged and skewed,” she said. “All of the questions are leading and never capture what people want to say.”
Campaigners stated they felt the county council had taken a “dictatorial approach” and that local libraries needed “local solutions, not standardisation and imposed bandings”.
The proposed axing of Monday and Friday opening of Ottery Library was overwhelmingly opposed.
Councillor Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin (Liberal Democrat, Torrington Rural), whose cabinet role covers libraries, told the council’s cabinet this week (Tuesday 17 February) that more than 18,000 people had responded to the consultation so far.
She said she “cares deeply” about the county’s libraries and understood the role they played in communities, in terms of encouraging literacy, digital inclusion and even providing safe, warm spaces for people of all ages.
“The strength of feeling so far in the consultation is clear and the number of submissions we have had is amazing,” Cllr Cottle-Hunkin said.
“We want residents to be heard and I have visited libraries and attended many community meetings and listened to staff, volunteers and residents, and heard the genuine willingness to work with us and think creatively about the future.”
Funding for libraries does look like it will reduce according to budget papers from the county council, although confirmation of its budget for the 2026/27 financial year still needs to be ratified by full council.
It looks like the roughly £7 million spent on library and information services this year will drop to £5.7 million in the next financial year.
Commentary in the proposed budget states: “Following the [libraries] consultation, cabinet will need to consider proposals for changes in the library service as a result to the reduction in the council’s budget.”
The consultation remains open until Sunday 22 February, and can be filled in on the Devon County Council website, or at a local library.
The council has said no libraries will close under the proposals.
It said it wants residents to “give their views on proposals to reduce and ‘standardise’ opening hours and options to extend opening hours through additional volunteering by using technology and the potential introduction of community managed libraries”.
“Our consultation will also include a dedicated survey for children (13 and over) – there are currently more than 113,000 active registered library users in Devon and 28 per cent of those are children, the single largest group,” it added.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.