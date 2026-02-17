Okehampton town councillors are calling for a drop-off point right outside the new Okehampton Interchange Station to prevent traffic chaos at peak times.
As councillors scrutinise a map of proposed new parking restrictions, including extended double yellow lines to roads around the station, they have pointed out several omissions.
There is no drop-off point on the new estates side of the station, at the end of Hameldown Road.
The council also feels double yellow lines should be extended all the way up Higher Stockley Mead, the route to the station car park, where lorries are often parked up.
Cllr Tony Leech, chair of Okehampton Town Council’s planning committee and borough councillor, said: “This is proving a controversial issue for the town. It does seem short-sighted that there appears to be no drop-off /pick-up area close to the station in Hameldown Road. Those on the adjacent new estates will not want to go all the way round to the car park at the end of Higher Stockley Mead, especially during rush hours.
“Maybe there could be an area close to the bus stop that can be used, but if not, people will just stop to pick up /drop off passengers anyway, thus causing a possible traffic issue around this area.”
“The Higher Stockley Mead road is also a problem right now. Lorries park outside the area of Unit three each day and it is proving an issue, as the area is on a slight bend. So, traffic coming into the site can't see what is coming out before they have already moved out to overtake the parked vehicles.
“When the station is opened and if it becomes as successful as the main station has, then the traffic situation will be a big problem. I do have sympathy for the lorry drivers, especially the long-distance drivers, delivering to this estate, as they do not have any lorry parks that they can stop in.
“The amount of lorries does however show that those companies on this development are being very successful. I would not want to see or do anything to stop their growth. We just need to make sure that the flow of traffic is maintained as best we can under the circumstances we now find ourselves in.”
Meanwhile, the North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team, headquartered off Hameldown Road, has welcomed the proposal by the county council to extend double yellow lines on Dartmoor View, Hameldown Business Park, Hameldown Road, Higher Stockley Mead, Kellands Lane and the road from Hameldown Business Park to Kellands Lane.
A spokesperson for NDSART said: "We are pleased to see the development of the new station, but recognise that there is potential for parking issues that can cause problems, so we support the changes that Devon County Council proposes.
“It is essential that our team members are able to access vehicles at our base at any time of the day or night, as we have had problems with this in the past. We continue to work with a parking management company to prevent unauthorised parking on our property. We hope that they don't have to issue new parking charge notices once the station is opened."
The proposed traffic restriction order, ref 6274, is at https://www.devon.cc/tro with comments due by today, Thursday, February 19.
