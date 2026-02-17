Work to replace old metal gas pipes with plastic pipes is continuing in Okehampton.
Gas infrastructure company Wales & West confirmed that the work in East Street was on course to finish on Friday, February 20, as scheduled.
However, the work will then continue in nearby Barton Road, to replace the pipes there, until the end of March.
A spokesperson for Wales & West Utilities said: “We are currently working on the final phase of this work along East Street. To do this safely, a road closure is in place until 20 Feb. We will then move on to our final road closure on Barton Road until the end of March, where the project will be completed. Diversion routes are clearly signposted.”
The road closure – and diversion routes around them – have caused considerable disruption over the past weeks.
However Wales & West have stressed that the work needs doing, despite the disruption.
“We know working on roads like these is not ideal, and we'd like to thank local people for their patience, but the work really is essential to keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future,” said a spokesperson.
The new pipes will last 80 years, the company states.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.