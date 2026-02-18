HUNDREDS of people attended the memorial service for a much-loved and respected long-serving landlady of local public house, The Waie Inn at Zeal Monachorum.
Jean Burrow died peacefully at home on January 25, aged 85 years.
The memorial service took place in the Church of St Peter the Apostle, Zeal Monachorum on February 12, hundreds taking part via a live link to screens at the inn.
Many watched via the internet in their own homes.
The memorial service was preceded by a private cremation at Exeter and Devon Crematorium.
The services were conducted by Rev Anthony Geering, who recounted meeting Jean regularly when he would swim at the Waie Inn. He also led a round of applause for Jean and all she had given to everyone.
A Bible reading was read by Jon, a poem by Sue and the eulogy by Helen.
“Jean Mary Reddaway was born on July 13, 1940 in Okehampton and spent her early childhood at Ball Farm, Sampford Courtenay.
She was the oldest of three children. In 1946, the family relocated to Cowley Barton Farm, Exeter.
As Jean grew up, she was an active member of Exeter Young Farmers and established many enduring friendships through her involvement.
She met her future husband, Trevor Burrow, at a dance in America Hall, Pinhoe.
The couple wed in 1961 at Newton St Cyres Church and settled at Higher Hollacombe Farm, Yeoford, where Kevin, Karen, and Julie were born.
The family moved to Waie Farm, Zeal Monachorum, in 1966, after which Jeffery and Gill were born.
Jean managed the house as a bed and breakfast, Trevor worked the family farm at Serstone.
The conversion of Waie Farm commenced in 1971, culminating in the transformation of the barn into a public house starting in 1976, coinciding with the birth of Suzy.
Mark completed their family in 1980, preceding the pub’s official opening on July 12, 1980.
The family expanded over the years, 21 grandchildren and, to date, 14 great-grandchildren, and two pending!
During the 1980s, Jean and Trevor devoted themselves to growing the business, which encompassed farming, building, bed and breakfast, and running the pub.
It became a popular venue for events, including many discos.
Following Trevor’s passing in 1989, Jean, supported by her children, continued to uphold and advance Trevor’s vision for the family business.
As her family matured during the 1990s, Jean enjoyed coaching holidays, playing skittles, organising or attending whist drives, hosting lunch clubs and charitable events.
In her later years, Jean transitioned to roles behind the scenes.
She always wanted to know what was going on in the pub and would often pop over for lunch with friends.
She was kind, loving, generous and genuine.
After 45 years as Landlady of the Waie Inn, Jean has called last orders for the first time.”
The family thanked Jean’s carers for their help in recent times.
Donations for the Church of St Peter the Apostle or Devon Air Ambulance Trust may be sent to Le Roy Funerals, 94-95 High Street, Crediton EX17 3LB or online at www.leroyfunerals.co.uk
