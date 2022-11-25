Devon & Cornwall Police supports global campaigns against violence against women and girls
Devon & Cornwall Police announced that they would be supporting White Ribbon Day - the International Day Against Violence Against Women, on November 25 - and 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence which runs until December 10.
Throughout the campaign, the police will be providing information both online and on posters, leaflets and even beermats about how victim of rape, serious sexual assault or any form of domestic abuse can find help and information about the meaning of consent and the myths surrounding rape and domestic abuse that may prevent people from reporting it.
Deputy Chief Constable Julie Fielding said: ‘Over the past 12 months, Devon & Cornwall Police has made significant investment into our specialist Domestic Abuse investigation teams with an extra 52 staff and officers. These dedicated teams are essential to be able to provide the best possible service to victims across Devon and Cornwall, and to bring perpetrators of domestic abuse to justice. If you are being subjected to domestic abuse, or know someone who is, please contact us to report it.’
Alison Hernandez, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly added: ‘We know that violence against women and girls remains at an unacceptably high level and in Devon and Cornwall we have seen an increase in the reporting of rape.
‘This year my office commissioned a public survey to ask what sexual violence or abuse services are known and for those that have used them, the experience they received – it’s these resources we must get right.
‘My office also launched Altered not Defined, a website to support public sector professionals to create and deliver communications campaigns that make a genuine and positive difference to the lives of individuals who have experienced sexual offences, and to support journalists in reporting these issues.
‘As the public’s voice for the commissioning of victim services I want to encourage anyone to come forward by either reporting it to the police, victim support or if you wish to remain 100 per cent anonymous then to Crimestoppers 0800 111 555.
‘There is much more to be done to focus on the perpetrators, but by continually speaking out we are changing the future pathway for young women and girls.’
White Ribbon is the UK’s leading charity engaging men and boys to end violence against women and girls. Everyone, especially men and boys, is encouraged to make the White Ribbon Promise to never use, excuse or remain silent about men’s violence against women.
The global 16 Days campaign, supported by the United Nations and Center for Women’s Global Leadership, has been used worldwide to call for the elimination of gender-based violence.
