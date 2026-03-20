Devon County Council has welcomed the government’s new initiative to support youth employment and training.
The government has confirmed £1 billion in funding for jobs, apprenticeships, and work experience to assist young people not currently in education, employment, or training.
Businesses will receive grants to hire young people, along with additional support for apprenticeships and guaranteed employment opportunities.
The council currently partners with local businesses, colleges, and training providers to help individuals develop skills and secure employment.
Councillor Simon Clist, Devon County Council’s Cabinet member for training and skills, said: “We’ll need to see the detail behind this announcement, but on the face of it, this sounds like good news for young people and for local businesses.“It gives young people a real chance to earn, learn and move into long‑term work.”
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