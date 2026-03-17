National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED) has launched a funding programme for charities and community groups supporting people to get back into work.
The company is giving money to community groups that improve employability through CV masterclasses, workshops, and interview coaching, develop professional skills to help people into skilled trade roles, and support people returning to work after a long-term absence.
Emily Green, from NGED’s Social Impact & Community Engagement Team, said: “We want to support programmes that develop practical skills and boost employment prospects for people furthest from the job market.
“The need is significant. About one in eight young people in the UK are not in education, employment, or training. Skills gaps are also preventing other untapped talent and under-represented groups from finding or returning to work.”
NGED is offering £250,000 from its Community Matters Fund to programmes supporting jobseekers in its regions. Registered charities and non-profit companies based in Devon can apply for grants of up to £5,000. Unregistered community organisations in the region may apply for up to £2,000. Applications must be submitted by 5pm on April 23.
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