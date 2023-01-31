Devon County Council has confirmed that it will review parking management in Okehampton with the possibility of introducing pay and display on-street parking.
It has already been confirmed that county councillors are considering implementing more on-street parking restrictions in Tavistock, but it has now been established that Okehampton is one of the eight towns also chosen for a traffic management review.
Lois Samuel, county councillor for Okehampton, has confirmed there will be a consultation into the proposal, and communities will be informed of any proposed schemes.