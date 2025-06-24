Devon is among the worst places for fox persecution by hunts, a new report claims.
Anti-hunt charity Protect the Wild states that there were 411 documented incidents of foxes being chased and killed across the season with 30 of these incidents occurring in Devon, consisting of 25 chases and five kills.
Charlotte Smith, lead on hunting campaigns for Protect the Wild, said: "Our annual hunting report exposes a brutal truth – wildlife across the country is still being relentlessly persecuted, chased, and killed. People who stand up to this cruelty, including brave locals, are often met with violence and intimidation. So-called 'trail hunting' is a smokescreen. For the wildlife being harassed, the hounds forced to run through roads and fields, and the locals who suffer the fallout, we urgently need a proper ban on hunting."
As the report states that according to its monitoring, 74 different hunts across England and Wales were observed engaging in the chasing or killing of foxes at some point.
Olly Hughes, British Hound Sports Association managing director, said: “The figures quoted by Protect the Wild are not based on official records and have not been independently verified. While isolated incidents may occur, it is wrong to suggest that they reflect widespread illegality. BHSA-affiliated hunts operate under a clear regulatory framework, and we work constructively with the police and landowners to uphold high standards.
“Since the Hunting Act came into force, there have been over 250,000 days of legal hunting. Of more than 500 convictions under the act, only a very small number have involved individuals from BHSA-affiliated hunts — a fact that points to a lawful and responsibly regulated activity.
“We reject the claim that trail hunting is a ‘smokescreen’. It is a recognised legal activity, and where there is clear evidence of wrongdoing, we investigate and take action. We welcome debate, but it must be grounded in evidence, not campaign rhetoric.”
