Lewdown Young Farmers have undertaken their latest fundraising event which included fry ups, cakes and top-notch service.
The group held a big charity breakfast at Lewdown Victory Hall on Saturday, June 30 to raise vital funds for the Devon Air Ambulance, Mind and Chemotivation, a local charity creating cancer care packages for anybody undergoing chemotherapy.
The group served freshly-baked cakes and 120 breakfasts to a packed hall.
Through their efforts, they managed to raise over £1,200 for their chosen charities.
Evergreen Farm Shop in Ashwater supplied the bacon, sausages and eggs. The Clovelly Inn in Bratton Clovelly also pitched in and donated bacon to the cause.
The group have already raised nearly £5,000 for charity this year and have one final event planned which will include a bath push along the Granite Way in September.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.