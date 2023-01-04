Fran Rickwood from Plastic Free Okehampton, said: ‘Members of Okehampton’s community are invited to participate in Devon Contract Waste’s Recycle and Raise scheme. From November until mid-February, you can leave your empty plastic confectionary and ice-cream tubs, plastic take-away containersand plastic milk bottle tops. Please ensure your plastic donations are clean. This year you can leave your suitable plastics at Fairplace Church, the Ockment Centre and the library. There is also a private collection point for families that attend St James C of E Primary School.’