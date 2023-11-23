A NEW campaign launched by Devon Authorities Strategic Waste Committee (DASWC) highlights how easy it is for residents to make the most of their food waste collection service.
Residents in areas with food waste collections are encouraged to pledge one or two simple actions they can take – and be in with a chance of winning one of five blenders.
A recent analysis of black bin waste across the county showed that many households are still putting food waste in their black bin.
Instead, residents are being encouraged to use their food waste containers to put this waste in, so it can be collected weekly, alongside other waste and recycling services. It is then processed at an anaerobic digestion facility in Devon.
The material is broken down in a series of sealed tanks to produce methane, a gas used to generate electricity, and digestate, a nutrient rich fertiliser used by local farmers.
In areas with authority-wide food waste collections, if every household made use of their food waste container it would not only help to create energy and fertiliser but would also save more than £ 2.8 million on disposal costs.
Keeping food waste out of the black bin also helps to save space in the bin for non-recyclable waste and prevent odours and pests especially during the warmer summer months.
Any bag can be used to line your food waste container including reusing bags such as bread or cereal bags. This helps to keep the caddy clean and makes it easy to transfer the waste from an indoor container to the kerbside container.
A range of items can be put in the food waste container:
• Breads and pastries
• Egg shells
• Dairy
• Meat and bones/plate scrapings
• Coffee grounds and teabags
• Pasta and rice
• Uneaten pet food and cut flowers.
Councillor Geoff Jung, Chair of the Devon Authorities Strategic Waste Committee, said: “It’s important that we look at reducing the amount of food we waste in the first place, such as using up leftovers, making the most of our freezers and understanding use by dates.
“Preventing food waste reduces our food bills, conserves the planet’s resources and reduces waste. However, when food waste is unavoidable, it can still be put to good use by being recycled in the food waste collection service.”
The closing date to take the pledge is midnight on November 26.
For more information about reducing food waste, visit the Love Food Hate Waste pages on the Recycle Devon website: https://www.recycledevon.org/love-food-hate-waste .