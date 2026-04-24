A Devon sex offender targeted vulnerable young girls online and incited them into sharing degrading sexual content and carrying out self-harm.
Miles Goninon, 29, was also found in possession of thousands of indecent images and videos of children spanning all three categories.
Goninon, from the Winkleigh area of Devon, was sentenced at Exeter Crown Court on Thursday April 23 after pleading guilty to 25 offences including possession and distribution of indecent images of children (all categories), engaging in sexual communications with children and causing a child to engage in a sexual act.
Goninon was jailed for 12 years. He was made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order until further order and placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.
The court heard how Goninon targeted numerous vulnerable young girls online through Snapchat, gaining their trust before abusing them.
The offending came to light when police received intelligence reporting that a user of a Snapchat account associated with Goninon’s email address had engaged in conversation with a child online and asked her for an indecent video of herself.
The account was traced to Goninon’s home address and in June 2024 officers executed a warrant and arrested Goninon.
As a result of the warrant, a large number of devices were seized and later found to contain a huge catalogue of troubling child sex abuse material and explicit conversations with children.
Investigation showed that Goninon was operating multiple Snapchat accounts pretending to be teenagers and had also distributed child abuse material to others.
Goninon was found in possession of hundreds of indecent videos and images of victims that he had requested and filmed virtually himself.
Some of the victims were identified from their Snapchat usernames and home visits then carried out by police. Victims of Goninon were placed around the world. Goninon denied any criminal wrongdoing in his interviews.
The sentencing judge described Goninon as taking no responsibility for the horrendous impact his crimes had on his victims and showing very limited empathy.
Following the sentencing, Detective Inspector Simon Foster said: “This was a complex and extremely disturbing investigation led by the Devon and Cornwall Paedophile Online Investigation Team.
“The officers involved have shown incredible dedication to identify and safeguard as many children as possible.
“Due to the nature of his offending, our specialist officers had to examine a huge amount of traumatic material to ensure all lines of enquiry were pursued.
“Miles Goninon showed no remorse or care for his victims and was driven by his sadistic desires to harm children.
“We welcome today’s sentence and hope this conviction serves as a stark warning to those with an unlawfully blurred view of consent and the wider implications of the sexual abuse of children.
“I would also like to thank all the identified victims in this case for their bravery and courage in coming forward. It’s not an easy thing to disclose something very personal to you, particularly when it relates to sexual offences.
“I hope this investigation highlights that the police take sexual allegations seriously, you will be believed, and we will always support you.
“We believe there are still hundreds of victims targeted by Miles Goninon that our specialist victim ID officers continue to try and identify.
“He often used his true name as usernames so if anyone feels they have been targeted by his offending, please get in contact so we can support you.
“We will never stop investigating online offences to safeguard children and protect the public from those who seek to hurt children. For those tempted to engage in this type of behaviour, our message is simple: we are watching you, you will be caught, and you can expect a knock at the door from us very soon.”
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