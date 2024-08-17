DEVON in Sight, the county’s leading sight loss charity is hosting its second County Sight Loss Conference in Exeter on Tuesday, September 10.
Devon in Sight have been supporting people with little or no sight in the county since 1925.
The charity offers a range of holistic services for anyone affected by sight loss including their families, carers and friends across Devon.
Devon in Sight’s Chief Executive Officer Grahame Flynn said: “We are delighted to be hosting our conference at the Mercure Exeter Rougemont Hotel again this year in this elegant Victorian building which is conveniently situated directly opposite Exeter Central Train Station.
“Being told you are losing your sight can be difficult to come to terms with, with common effects being depression and reduced wellbeing. Many people do not receive essential support in relation to their sight loss. We are here to help.
“The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Helping you navigate your sight loss journey’. The programme includes speakers from across the sight loss sector, seminars, a Living Well with Sight Loss Exhibition and incorporates Devon in Sight’s 99th Annual General Meeting.
“The welcome address will be delivered by Tricia Sail who won the third series of the popular BBC television programme ‘Race Across the World’.
Tricia will share how she had to, “Pull up her big Girl Pants” to travel with her friend Cathie across Canada without using air travel and with a budget equal to the cost of the air fare.
“A feat made even more impressive when you realise that Tricia is severely visually impaired.
“Presentations include an update on the latest Clinical Research and Trials with the Retina Clinic London and the Importance of writing a will with Victoria Borrow a Senior Associate from Stephens Scown LLP Solicitors.
“Delegates will have the opportunity to try out the latest in technology with seminars featuring the WeWalk Smart Cane 2. This is a much awaited for product that connects via Bluetooth and offers accessible navigation with turn-by-turn instructions. Incredibly it alerts the user to overhead obstacles too and well as obstacles on the ground.
“For professionals attending The Empatheyes Visual Impairment Simulator is a must to try. Empatheyes has been specifically designed to help professionals, caregivers, medical staff and families that support adults and children with visual impairments the opportunity to understand vision disability.
“The Living Well with Sight Loss Exhibition includes more than 30 Exhibitors including Blind Veterans UK, Sight and Sound Technology, Living Options, Empatheyes and many more community organisations.
“This is the must go to event for anyone living with sight loss in Devon”.
With thanks to event sponsors Sight and Sound Technology, The Retina Clinic London and Stephens Scown LLP Solicitors, Devon in Sight can offer tickets to anyone whose life has been affected by sight loss at £12 and £15 for professionals.
With only 100 tickets available, Devon in Sight suggest that you do not delay in applying for them. Contact the Conference Helpline on 01392 876666 between 10am and 2pm.
Devon in Sight Helpline: 01392 876 666 Website: www.devoninsight.org.uk .