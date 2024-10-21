Devon has maintained its position as having the second highest recycling rate in the country for Waste Disposal Authorities.
Figures published in the agenda of last week’s Devon Authorities Strategic Waste Committee (DASWC) shows that recycling rates in Devon were 54.5 per cent during 2023/24, an increase of 0.5 per cent on the previous year.
DASWC comprises Devon County Council (DCC), the Waste Disposal Authority, and Devon’s eight district authorities who manage kerbside collections. It also includes Torbay Council who are a Unitary Council managing both their kerbside collections and their Recycling Centre.
The councils attempt to work in partnership to deliver a sustainable, cost effective and efficient waste service.
The figures in the latest report include both kerbside collections as well as items brought in by householders and businesses into DCC’s 19 Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs).
Additionally, new figures show that 78.7 per cent of items brought to HWRCs are recycled.
The county has also seen a reduction in the amount of household waste being sent to landfill from 3.4 per cent to 1.3 per cent in 2023/24.
Councillor Roger Croad, Cabinet Member with a responsibility for Waste Services said:
“This is good news and shows that Devon’s councils and residents are continuing to work hard to reduce waste, increase recycling and reuse more.
“Devon has the second highest recycling rate in the country for Waste Disposal Authorities and part of that is due to the strong performance of our Household Waste Recycling Centres.
“Almost 80 per cent of items taken to our recycling centres were recycled last year. Additionally, since 2012, 10,000 tonnes of everyday items such as furniture, electronics, bicycles, gardening equipment, books and tools have been diverted for reuse through our 18 reuse shops.
“But I think we can do even better and I want to remind the public of the importance of ensuring that they separate out their waste for both their kerbside collections and when they visit a recycling centre ensuring that all metal is placed in the metal skip for instance.”