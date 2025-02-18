Kayleigh White, leader of 2nd Okehampton Rainbows, said: “Since our hall was knocked down just over ten years ago after being in a state of disrepair for several years, we have officially begun raising funds to build a new one, which would enable Girlguiding in Okehampton to flourish and fully support our current Rainbow, Brownie, Guide and Ranger units, as well as provide a new community space open for all to use. “