A dinner and dance event to raise money for a new Girlguiding hall will be taking place in April.
The formal dress evening will be held in the Okehampton Conservative Social Club to raise money for a new Guide Hall, which youth groups around Okehampton are in desperate need of since the demolition of the last hall.
Kayleigh White, leader of 2nd Okehampton Rainbows, said: “Since our hall was knocked down just over ten years ago after being in a state of disrepair for several years, we have officially begun raising funds to build a new one, which would enable Girlguiding in Okehampton to flourish and fully support our current Rainbow, Brownie, Guide and Ranger units, as well as provide a new community space open for all to use. “
Girlguiding Okehampton hosts activities such as hiking, outdoor skills, and environmental projects, as well as indoor events that encourage creativity and teamwork for 153 girls across 15 units.
A new Girlguiding hall will allow leaders to continue to provide a supportive environment where girls can earn badges, explore their interests, and participate in community projects.
Previous fundraising for the new hall has included a 12-hour bakeathon and a sponsored abseil off of Meldon Viaduct.
The dinner and dance will be held on Saturday, April 5 at 7pm until late and will include a three-course meal and live music.
Organisers of the fundraising evening are also in need of volunteers and raffle prize donations.
Kayleigh continued: “Every little bit helps us to take one step closer to our new hall!”