AN OKEHAMPTON man has voiced his disgust over racist graffiti daubed on a footbridge on the edge of the town.
Musician Vinnie Karslake, who lives in Giblands, said he first noticed the racist references on the ‘blue bridge’ beside the old A30 near Fatherford on the east of Okehampton at the start of August.
He is asking why no one has painted over the graffiti, which include the initials KKK – apparently standing for white supremacist group Klu Klux Klan. There is also a faint swastika and an offensive word for black person daubed on the other side.
“I was absolutely disgusted when I saw it,” said Vinnie. “It is hurtful. It shouldn’t happen in the 21st century.
“I reported it to the police on the 101 number and they gave me a log number and they said they would get in touch with the council. I phoned up West Devon Borough Council but I had no joy with them at all, so we are still here with probably one of the most offensive footbridges in the country.”
Vinnie, whose late mother was South African, said: “I’m mixed race and I don’t appreciate what has been done here. People in this town are lovely so I can’t understand who would want to do this here. It has been here for such a long time, why hasn’t it been eradicated?”
Vinnie’s late mother Rachel Karslake nee Lundell escaped from Apartheid in South Africa in the 1950s to settle in London.
A girlfriend of Nelson Mandela, she took the African National Congress activist’s advice to flee the country in the 1950s as tensions escalated.
“It was quite a scandal because my mum was only 16 or 17 and he was his 30s but they obviously loved each other,” said Vinnie.
“Nelson Mandela said things are going to get a lot worse Rachel, if I was you, I’d leave the country. The ANC paid for her to come to England. Then lo and behold only a few months after that he ended up in prison. It was probably the best thing she could have done.”
In Britain, she was given protection by the British government, found work for the Milk Marketing Board and met and married Vinnie’s father Michael Karslake, a racing driver.
She was also a talented singer, who performed in top London venues. Vinnie, a singer himself, has inherited this talent. A father of two grown up sons, Vinnie is now the singer in local band Rock Steady.
Vinnie has strong links to the world of rock and roll as his sister Jo Wood was married to Ronnie Wood of Rolling Stones fame.
Vinnie said he worked with Ronnie for years and lost his home when his sister divorced from Ronnie.
“We’re a crazy family, but morally we’ve always had very high standards,” said Vinnie. “My mum would be disgusted at this.”
He added: “I feel sorry for the bridge because it hasn’t been here long. I haven’t seen any other graffiti in town so they have chosen this space. The council should be onto these things and take action.”
The Times has now established that the bridge, which crosses the Dartmoor Line, is owned by Network Rail.
A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We are aware of offensive graffiti on a footbridge on the Dartmoor Line and have advised our teams so that it can be removed.
“We understand the impact this type of vandalism can have on local communities and we’re committed to removing any offensive graffiti.”
Anyone witnessing anyone graffitiing on the railway line can contact British Transport Police by calling 0800 405040 or texting 61061. You can also call Network Rail’s 24-hour national helpline on 03457 114141.