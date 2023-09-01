The ongoing case hinges on the legal meaning of words in the Dartmoor Commons Act 1985; specifically, whether backpack camping on certain areas of common land counts as a form of open-air recreation and can be done without needing landowner permission first.The Authority has sought to defend the public’s right to access the National Park for open air recreation ever since the case was brought before the courts; first at the High Court and then the Court of Appeal.The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom (SCUK) is the final court of appeal in the UK for civil cases, and for criminal cases from England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.