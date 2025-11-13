A 30-year-old woman who has links to West Devon is wanted by police.
Remi Curtis from Torquay is wanted on recall to prison and was originally convicted of inflicting grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and theft, and has had her licence revoked.
She also has links to Bristol.
Curtis is described as being around 5ft 1ins tall, of medium build, with blonde hair. She has tattoos on her arms.
Enquiries are ongoing by police officers and supporting agencies to locate her.
Do not approach Curtis if you see her, but call police on 999 quoting reference 50250255793.
You can also report non-immediate information to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.