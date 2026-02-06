Detectives investigating a ram-raid at a Co-op store in Plympton have released footage of the incident.
Police are hoping the public will help them trace the thieves after viewing the video.
At least four people were involved in the theft of two cashpoints from the outside wall of the store on Monday (February 2) and are seen on the video, arriving at the scene in three different vehicles, all of which had been stolen from nearby properties.
Police were notified at around 1.45am on Monday, following reports of a burglary at the Co-op store on Glen Road.
A John Deere telehandler, which was abandoned afterwards, was used to ram the wall at the store allowing two cashpoint machines to be removed from the building and a large sum of cash stolen.
Detective Constable Andrew Trott-Rodgers said: “Following extensive enquiries we now believe that this incident could be connected to several other ram-raid burglaries which have happened in the last four months across the country.
“We believe that this incident, and those which we believe are linked, have been carried out by a highly sophisticated and organised criminal gang.
“We are continuing to work closely with other forces where those incidents have occurred.
“What we know is that the telehandler, the truck and trailer in the footage are from the Smithaleigh area near Plympton, near and around Piggeries Farm. We believe the telehandler was taken from there between 5.30pm on Sunday, February 1, and 1.30am on Monday, February 2.
“The Navarro was stolen between 12.20am and 12.30am on Downfield Drive.
“We have trawled through CCTV but we believe this gang stuck to known back roads to avoid detection and members would have been in the area prior to the incident to carry out a recce.
“As you can see in the footage, all four were dressed in dark clothing and had their hoods up and faces covered.
“They arrived at the Co-op in the stolen vehicles, all of which have since been found burnt out in a forest nearby at a Sparkwell paintball site, between 1.40am and 4am.
“It is thought they are likely to have stayed in the area prior to the incident so we would like to hear from anyone who runs an Airbnb or a bed and breakfast/guest house who had a booking from four men over the weekend of Saturday, January 31 and Sunday, February 1.
“Witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the early hours of Monday, February 2 around Downfield Drive, Glen Road and Language in Plympton, or Smithaleigh also still being sought.”
Police are asking residents who live in these areas, who have not already been spoken to, to submit doorbell camera or dashcam footage. Witnesses can also call 101 or report information online quoting 50260027042.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
To watch the raid in action, captured on CCTV, see this link on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ms-ugIBw_28
