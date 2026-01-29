A BODY has been located in the search for a kayaker who was reported missing at the weekend.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called at 3.50pm on Saturday, January 24, to reports of concern for a male kayaker in the river near Great Western Bridge in Tiverton.
It was reported that the man had got into difficulty, and following searches, his kayak was later recovered.
On Thursday, January 29, a body was located and retrieved from the River Exe, police confirmed.
Officers said that formal identification has yet to take place but the family of the missing kayaker – a man in his 40s – has been made aware of this development.
