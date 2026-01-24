MULTIPLE emergency services have been at Tiverton since about 4pm today, Saturday, January 24 and since that time, Devon and Cornwall Police have issued a public appeal.
The appeal reads: Public Appeal, River Exe, Tiverton.
“Police are asking for the public’s help following reports of an unidentified kayaker believed to be in distress on the River Exe in the Tiverton area.
“At this time we are seeking any information that may assist, including:
• Meeting points or launch locations.
• Times and location of anyone kayaking on the River Exe today.
• Any other relevant details, no matter how small they seem.
If you have any information that could help, please contact police immediately, quoting log: DCP-20260124-0511
Thank you for your support.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.