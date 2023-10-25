Cllr Terry Cummings said: “Last time I was on the council, we had the same issue raised...the issue is the same then as it is now. There’s no one maintaining it. The park keepers had to do it and they got abused and bullied for doing so. We can have as many orders as we like but enforcement, like parking enforcement, is key to anything we wish to put in place and without it, it isn’t going to work.”