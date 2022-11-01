Dozens cop unfair parking fines at Okehampton Station
Dozens of Okehampton train station users have reported receiving parking fines despite being unable to pay the fee as the ticket machine was out of order.
Last week, Okehampton residents came forward arguing that they had been issued with ‘unfair’ penalty charge notices (PCNs) by APCOA, the company managing the parking at the station, which had refused to repeal the fines despite being shown proof that customers could not pay because the ticket machine was not working.
Okehampton resident Trevor Munkenbeck, said: ‘The private company APCOA are sending out £50-£100 fines where users are basically unable to pay the £2 fee as the APCOA app is not working or the only parking machine (which does not accept cash) is out of order.
‘At a recent celebration of the station’s success on September 24, many people, including myself, were sent a fine (a month after the date), despite photographic evidence being in place that the pay machine was not functioning. Now, many users are blocking residential parking spots in Station Road for fear of being fined, even when dropping off passengers.
‘It’s such a shame as the station is a wonderful facility and nobody minds paying £2 for the whole day.’
Though APCOA do offer a PCN appeal service, Mr Munkenbeck said that the company turned down his application despite his providing proof that the machine was out of order and were now threatening him with an increased fine and legal action if he attempted to take the matter further.
Despite this, Mr Munkenbeck, who has taken it upon himself to investigate the situation, said he was still considering contacting arbiters and ombudsmen and has now been contacted by over 35 other people who believe they have been incorrectly issued parking tickets.
He also raised concerns that those less able to use cashless payment methods or phone apps could find themselves unable to use the car park and is now writing to Okehampton Town Council in the hope that it might be able to help.
Central Devon MP Mel Stride has been informed of the situation and community group OkeRail has confirmed that it is also investigating the problem.
In response to these complaints, a spokesperson for APCOA, said: ‘We are sorry to learn that some GWR customers have recently experienced difficulties at Okehampton Station.
‘The cashless system operating at this station allows customers to pay by card at the pay machine or, in the event of the machine being temporarily out of order, customers can pay online or over the telephone using APCOA Connect.
‘Station users can also take advantage of the APCOA LatePay online service which allows them to pay for their parking after they have left the station and by 23:59 hours the following day or they can register for APCOA Auto Pay if they wish.
‘APCOA always strives to ensure that customers can park with convenience and are therefore adding the further option of ScanPay by the end of the year.
‘Should any customer believe that they have been issued with an incorrect PCN, then the customer is encouraged to contact us through our secure APCOA online portal as we are always happy to help review individual cases.’
Okehampton Station reopened in November last year as a regular passenger service was reinsstated after nearly 50 years.
At the time of reopening, GWR offered free station parking and ran a two-hourly service from Okehampton to Exeter which attracted at least double the number of passengers the company expected. Earlier this year, GWR increased it to a one-hourly service and parking charges were introduced.
APCOA was established in 1971 as a parking management company and is now one of the UK’s leading parking specialist businesses.
