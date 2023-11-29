Okehampton’s amateur dramatics group Courtenay Players will be performing their Christmas show “Yuletide Cheer” next week.
The show will be held from December 13-15 at the Charter Hall, starting at 7.30pm, and all is set to offer attendees an evening of song, dance and, in true Dickensian-style, a bit of Christmas haunting.
For more information visit Beanfeast, the Arcade or just turn up on the night and watch the play.
The Courtenay Players are Okehampton’s only non-professional dramatic society and have done a wide range of productions in the past, including Oliver and the Sound of Music.