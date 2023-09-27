Drewsteignton residents gathered in the square on Friday (September 29) to support the next stage of the campaign to re-open the village pub, The Drewe Arms.
Dozens of residents, along with a few dogs, met up in the square to mark the start of a four-week period during which residents are able to buy community shares in the pub.
Toby Rubbra, chairman of the steering group responsible for the campaign, said: “This event is really important because today is the big launch of our share offer. Today is the day people can buy shares for real. A lot of hard work has gone in to getting here. The main trigger has been getting the offer [to buy the pub premises] approved.”
With the sound of church bells ringing (organised by the steering group to mark the occasion), fellow steering group member Imogen Clements described the event as a “little bit of a party” as the steering group attempts to raise £600,000 in funds to save the pub from permanent closure.
At the time of writing, the crowdfunding community share offer had raised nearly £233,000 since it opened.
A community pub runs in the same way as a community shop. Residents can buy shares in the pub which allows the community to purchase the pub from the current owners.
Shareholders then have part-ownership in the business. Profits go back into the community and, if possible, the interest is paid to shareholders.
To buy a Drewe Arms share visit: www.drewearms.org.