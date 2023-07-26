Efforts are being spearheaded and coordinated by a steering group (made up of local residents) who have launched a website on which those who wish to help can pledge an amount they would be willing to invest in a crowdfunding campaign to help secure the pub. Over £200,000 has already been pledged (it is stressed there is no legal commitment at this stage) with the group striving to reach £600,000 which, according to their business plan, will cover the purchase and maintenance costs required to make the pub operational.