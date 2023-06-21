Police are seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run collision on Dartmoor which left a cyclist seriously injured.
The man in his 60s was riding his bike outside the Two Bridges Hotel near Princetown when he was struck from behind by a car.
The Princetown man was thrown off his bike and was knocked unconscious. He was taken to Derriford Hospital with several broken ribs and serious cuts to his face, with some front teeth having been knocked out.
The car failed to stop after the collision which happened between 6.30am and 7am on Sunday 18 June.
Police are investigating the incident and asking for the public’s help to trace the driver and the vehicle, believed to be a small blue car. It was travelling from the Princetown area towards Postbridge.
Officers are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or with relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.
Please contact police via the Force website here or telephone 101, quoting log number 425 of 19 June.