Numerous adult actors and 20 children joined in this year’s pantivity at Okehampton’s Baptist Church.
The story of the birth of Jesus unfolded as the search for the baby was told in the form of a panto which saw the Wise Men from the East meeting the Dim Men from the West – the cowboys and their horse Dobbin!
A buffet followed each performance over the two days.
This was the second pantivity since the Christmas tradition returned last year after a two-year gap due to the Covid pandemic.
The first ever pantivity was held by the Okehampton Baptist Church, located on Fore Street, ten years ago.