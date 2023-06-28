CHULMLEIGH College held its Leavers’ Ball for its Year 11 pupils at a very special venue, Castle Hill at Filleigh.
The Year 11s dined in a marquee on the lawn and then danced the night away in the West Wing.
A College spokesperson said: “They said it was a truly wonderful night for them all!
“Beginning with the traditional arrivals procession, in a host of wonderful vehicles including many tractors, vintage cars, horses and a Bat-mobile, the view down the drive was incredible!
“We are so grateful to Lady Laura for allowing us to host the ball at Castle Hill, and would also like to congratulate Year 11 for fundraising to subsidise the ball cost this year.
“They held discos for Year 7 and 8 pupils, as well as other in-school events.
“We would like to wish all of our Year 11 pupils the very best of luck in their futures lives.”