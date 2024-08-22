THE Headteacher of Chulmleigh College has said he is delighted with this year’s GCSE results.
Mr Michael Johnson said: “Again, the results at Chulmleigh are nationally significant.
“We’re delighted with these results particularly because they will open doors for pupils who leave us. These doors will be opened for them because they have worked so hard and attended so well.
“Results like this would not be possible without the great teaching, the high standards and the tenacity of the school staff at Chulmleigh. These results are well deserved. Congratulations.”
Heidi Flowers, the youngest in the year group, said of her results: “I’m absolutely thrilled!
“I have worked incredibly hard for this set of results and this moment marks the beginning of the rest of my life.
“I hope the elation of this moment inspires me to work as hard for my A Levels so that I may achieve this sense of achievement again! I am going on to study politics, history, classics A levels and French AS Level.”
Fellow student Zak Flanagan, said: “My hard work has paid off. I’m ecstatic!
“This means I can continue with my studies: A levels in physics, maths and geography. Never leave anything to chance – earn it!”
Orla Fosbrook said: “I am very, very pleased with my results. Putting the hard work and effort in means I have opened the doors to the future pathway I have chosen.
“I will be joining the RAF military at Bicton College.”
Zack Jones also did well with his GCSE’s and said: “I am very pleasantly surprised with my results.
“I didn’t do so well in my mocks and worked hard to turn things around. I have a achieved a full set of passes which is great. Pressure makes diamonds!”