Two award-winning children’s authors have inspired and entranced pupils at a village school by reading stories to them.
Pupils at Lifton Community Academy enjoyed a memorable day of creativity and storytelling when writers Sarah McIntyre and Philip Reeve visited the school.
The pair led an interactive storytelling and illustration workshop for pupils before spending time signing books and creating personalised drawings for children.
The visit sparked plenty of enthusiasm for drawing, reading and writing, with pupils spending an afternoon on activities inspired by the authors' books and characters.
Adam Hill, headteacher at Lifton Community Academy, said: "This was a wonderful opportunity for our children to meet two highly respected authors and illustrators and to see first-hand how stories and characters are created.
“Visits like this really bring our English curriculum to life and we are hugely grateful to Sarah and Philip for spending time with our children The excitement and enthusiasm they generated will stay with our pupils long after the visit itself."
Sarah McIntyre, from Bovey Tracey, also an illustrator, is best known for her collaborations with Philip Reeve, including Oliver and the Seawigs, Pugs of the Frozen North and the popular Adventuremice series.
Sarah said:“Everyone in the school drew with us all at once, from pre-school to year six, and it was brilliant. I love it when the staff draw along with the children.
“It shows them drawing isn’t just for kids, but a challenge everyone can accept. Big thanks to Adam and staff who made our visit go so well.”
Philip Reeve is author of the Mortal Engines series and won the Carnegie Medal for children's literature.
The visit was organised with Friends of Lifton School. Pupils are encouraged to become confident communicators, fluent readers and thoughtful writers with a lifelong enjoyment of books and storytelling.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.