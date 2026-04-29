Learning through play has been given a boost at a West Devon school.
Pupils at Lifton Community Academy are enjoying new balance bikes and play equipment after the school secured £1,000 through Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme.
The school has used the money to buy a set of balance bikes and helmets, which are already proving a big hit with younger children. Pupils have been using the bikes during playtime, developing confidence, coordination and early cycling skills.
Adam Hill, headteacher at the Lifton school, said: “The children are absolutely loving the new bikes and play equipment. Play-times have been buzzing with excitement since they arrived.
“We’re very grateful to our school community for their support in helping us secure this funding through Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme. It’s made a real difference to the children’s play experiences.”
The Tesco funding has also paid for new fine motor-skill tables on the playground. The activities at the tables provide additional opportunities for children to develop dexterity and hand-eye coordination through play.
Tesco’s scheme involves local projects supported through grants which are chosen by customer votes using tokens in store.
Lifton Community Academy is committed to providing a supportive and enriching environment where all pupils can thrive. Opportunities like this support physical development and wellbeing, while helping children build confidence and key skills for life beyond the classroom.
Tracey Cleverly, CEO of Learning Academy Partnership, of which the school is a part, said: “This is a brilliant example of how community support can have a direct impact on children’s experiences in school. The funding is helping pupils stay active, build confidence and develop important skills through play.”
The Learning Academy Partnership is a trust of 18 schools, serving a range of communities across Cornwall, Devon and Torbay. Lifton Community Academy converted to academy status in 2022.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.