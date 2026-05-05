A dedicated sensory room has been ceremonially opened at Princetown Primary School.
Pupils, staff, carers and friends of the school joined in celebrating the refurbished room as a haven to help all pupils feel more comfortable if they feel the need.
Sheila Manning, governors’ chair, said: “Princetown Primary School is a small school with a family feel.
“We received a bequest from benefactor the late Dr Bernard Raeke and some of the money was spent on this sensory room.
“It’s for all children, including those with special educational needs, who can benefit from a quiet calming space to reduce anxiety, promote self-regulation (of emotions) and enable positive socialisation with other children. They can also develop their communication skills in a low pressure setting.”
Headteacher Josh Bullock said: “I’d like to thank everyone involved in this project. There’s been a lot of goodwill and support from staff and the friends group, Cllr Mark Renders with his locality budget and Princetown Charity Shop.
“This is a valuable asset for the school’s pastoral care. It’s for every pupil who might start off the day with a crisis or just have a bad day for many reasons and needs somewhere peaceful to go to regulate and reset.
“It’s the perfect space for relaxing and being distracted by a low-light calming environment with soft music, colourful and patterned coloured lights, which they can also control if they want to.”
Sally Davey, Parents, Teachers and Friends Association (PTFA) chair, said: “We have a very supportive and active PTFA which raises funds and helps run extra activities to the curriculum.
“We hold a chocolate bingo every term and the Christmas fair. They all support things that give the pupils new experiences or make school a bit more enjoyable. We’re proud to help create the sensory room. I’m sure lots of pupils will benefit from using it.”
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