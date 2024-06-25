POLICE are appealing for witnesses after an electric bicycle was stolen in a burglary in Chagford.
A property on The Square was reportedly accessed via the front door between 6am and 7am on Sunday, June 23 and a green bike taken.
“Officers are investigating the incident and asking for anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity on The Square around that time to contact them,” a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said.
If you saw what happened, know anything about it or have video footage, contact police onlineor by telephoning 101 quoting reference number 50240153661.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously onlineor by telephoning freephone 0800 555111.