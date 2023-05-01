Drivers are being advised to plan ahead due to an emergency closure in both direction on the A30 between Launceston and Bodmin, in Cornwall.
Due to a collision between two cars on the A30, the carriageway is closed in both directions between Launceston and Bodmin.The lane 1 eastbound should be made available in the next 2 hours. Investigation is expected to continue until mid-morning.
Drivers should follow the signs of diversion: A388 and A38 and prepare to leave extra time during their journeys.