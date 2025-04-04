ONE side of the A377 through Copplestone has been shut to all vehicles and pedestrians due to concerns about the structural integrity of former pub The Cross Hotel.
The one-way system from Bassetts Bridge to Bewsley Hill is closed, along with part of Bewsley Hill itself.
Temporary traffic lights have been installed on the northbound section of the A377.
“North and Mid Devon Building Control officers are working with the owners of the building to ensure the property is made safe, before the road can be safely reopened,” a Mid Devon District Council spokesperson said.
“A diversion is in place and drivers are being advised to leave extra time for their journeys.
“At this time, we do not know when the road closure will be lifted and appreciate that this will have a significant impact upon the local community and on users of the A377, but unfortunately the action is necessary.
“We will do all that we can to limit the duration and impact of the road closure and encourage timely action by the owners.”
A local resident has told the Courier people who live on Bewsley Hill and adjoining roads are “trapped” as the only way to get out is to drive towards Newbuildings.
The last time the A377 was partially shut in Copplestone was in August last year amid fears part of The Cross Hotel would collapse. The closure lasted for around three weeks.
Further updates as we have them.