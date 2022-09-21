Energy and Retrofit Fair being staged in Okehampton
Sunday 25th September 2022 4:00 pm
Free advice on retrofitting is available locally (Pexels )
An Energy and Retrofit Fair is being held in Okehampton later this month as part of a drive by a local charity to help people beat the energy crisis.
Tamar Energy Community is staging its event at the Ockment Centre on Saturday, October 22 from 10am to 2pm.
There will also be advice on offer at its Tamar Energy Fest being held in Tavistock’s Butchers Hall on Saturday, November 12 between 10am and 3pm.
Both events are an opportunity to find out about how to improve the energy efficency of your home, known as retrofitting.
You can find out more at htttp://tamarenergycommunity.com
