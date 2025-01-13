Vulnerable West Devon householders are being offered vital energy debt grants as the cost of living continues to hit householders.
The British Gas Energy Trust, which has helped more than 64,000 households across Britain with money and energy advice, emergency fuel payments, white goods and energy debt grants is opening up its new scheme.
With the recent increase to the energy price cap, and the ongoing cost of living, many households are facing even greater challenges in keeping their homes warm and their energy bills manageable.
Jessica Taplin, trust CEO, said: “The first step for anyone struggling with their energy bills is to reach out to their energy supplier. Then check your eligibility for external support. We encourage every eligible household to apply and share details as no one should have to navigate these challenging times alone.”
The trust has two energy debt support funds open for those struggling this winter. The Individuals and Families Fund and the Energy Support Fund offer up to £2,000 in grants to British Gas and non-British Gas customers.
The Individual and Families Fund is available to British Gas and non-British Gas customers with credit or pre-payment meter accounts.
Criteria that must be met:
- Pre-payment meter customers must have £50 to £1,700 of energy debt
- Credit customers must have £250 to £1,700 of energy debt
- You live in England, Scotland, or Wales
- You have not received a grant from the trust in the last two years
- You must be seeking a grant to clear outstanding debt on a current or open gas, electricity or dual fuel energy account. The account must be in your name and relate to your main residence
- The trust does not consider awarding grants to closed accounts (e.g., if you have moved home)
- If your application is successful, your energy account will be credited with the grant. Please note the British Gas Energy Trust does not award cash payments
- You must be in or facing fuel poverty
- You have received help from a money advice agency or used our trusted partner’s self help Benefit Calculator tool within the last six months
We want to ensure that grants go to people who cannot access energy debt help from their own provider. Several suppliers have their own support fund which is restricted to their customers only. These are: OVO, Boost, Eon, Eon Next, EDF, Scottish Power, Octopus, Shell Energy, SSE and Utilita. If you are a customer of one of these companies, please apply to them directly.
Please do not apply for our grants if you do not have energy debt, as your application will be rejected. If you are struggling financially, please visit the drop down menu from ‘money and energy advice’ for resources such as the Bounce back Checklist, Better Off Calculator or the Lightning Reach Financial Support Portal. Alternatively, check Money and Energy Advice to find a trust funded project local to you.
If you meet all the above criteria you may be eligible for a trust grant, click here to apply for a grant.