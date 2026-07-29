Only Human is a clever and entertaining blend of mind-reading, psychology and illusion that keeps audiences captivated from start to finish, writes Neil Edwards.
Throughout the evening, Derren Brown delivers surprises, humour and thought-provoking moments that leave you questioning just how much you can trust your own mind.
From the moment he steps onto the stage, Brown commands attention with his relaxed, engaging style and quick wit. His ability to make even the most extraordinary events appear natural is a key part of the show's appeal. Audience participation plays a significant role, helping to create some of the evening’s most astonishing moments.
What sets Only Human apart from a traditional magic show is its exploration of human behaviour. Brown examines how thoughts, beliefs and decisions can be influenced, encouraging the audience to reflect on whether their choices are truly their own. The result is a performance that is as intellectually engaging as it is entertaining.
The production is polished and expertly paced, building steadily towards a powerful finale. Each routine is impressive on its own, but together they create a compelling narrative that keeps the audience fully invested. Gasps of disbelief are regularly followed by laughter and applause as Brown repeatedly stays one step ahead of his audience.
While long-time fans may recognise some familiar themes from previous tours, Brown continues to find fresh ways to surprise. His combination of storytelling, humour and psychological insight remains distinctive and highly effective.
Avoiding specific details is part of the challenge when reviewing a Derren Brown show, as revealing too much would diminish the experience for future audiences.
What can be said is that Only Human is a fascinating, highly enjoyable evening of mystery and wonder that reinforces Brown’s reputation as one of the UK’s most accomplished live performers. By the end of the night, audiences leave amazed, excited and eager to discuss what they have witnessed.
The show runs at the Princess Theatre in Torquay until Saturday August 1.
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