Okehampton became a winter wonderland last night, as snow fell, and people filled the streets. Carols led by the mayor, street stalls and sparkling lights made for a special festive occasion.
After the grand light switch-on, attendees were welcomed by more music and dancing. The Wren Music dancers filled the atmosphere with the Christmas spirit, delivering a performance that got the whole crowd involved.
Marilyn Tucker, chief executive of Wren Music, said: ‘It's so wonderful just to be out with the community, linking the community with cultural heritage.’
Shoppers were welcomed by the lovely warmth of Okehampton’s shops, which were open late, inviting the town into their doors. Many were handing out free mulled wine and mince pies, the whole community was joining in on the festivities.
A perfect kickstart to December and a farewell to November, for all who attended Okehampton’s Christmas.