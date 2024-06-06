The Chagford Film Festival is set to expand this year, with some events taking place in Spreyton to widen audience participation and offer opportunities for those outside Chagford to get involved.
The festival will run from September 23-29, featuring several new initiatives, film viewings, and other events. This is the 13th year of the festival, which was established by a group of Chagford film lovers, and is set to include a broad range of entertainment, from old black-and-white ‘legends’ to box office top performers, eclectic alternative short films, foreign films, ones with a local ‘angle’, and some with informative themes such as the environment and health.
Organisers are also planning to hold a stunt day, which will include a programme of films to showcase the best of the stuntman’s work and a live demonstration of stunt action. Plans are also in the works for a free exhibition of film memorabilia, on display throughout the week, from the famous Bill Douglass Museum, on loan from Exeter University.
Organisers also hope to hold a “Dartmoor Day” featuring local films made on or around Dartmoor, including work from local photographer and filmmaker Chris Chapman. The day will start with a guided walk encompassing locations on Dartmoor that have been used in films.
New helpers and volunteers are always welcome, and anyone interested should contact Mary at The Globe in Chagford at 01647 433485.
Once plans are finalised, those wishing to book tickets can visit the website at www.chagfilm.co.uk. Organisers will post updates on social media.