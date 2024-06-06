The festival will run from September 23-29, featuring several new initiatives, film viewings, and other events. This is the 13th year of the festival, which was established by a group of Chagford film lovers, and is set to include a broad range of entertainment, from old black-and-white ‘legends’ to box office top performers, eclectic alternative short films, foreign films, ones with a local ‘angle’, and some with informative themes such as the environment and health.