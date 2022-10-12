Courtenay Players return to the stage
John Davey is back as writer and director of his third panto for Okehampton’s Courtenay Players based on the famous tale of Dick Whittington.
The am-dram group is in action again at the end of the month after a two and a half year covid enforced break.
But the show will be tinged with sadness as the Players perform without theatre stalwart Stan Stormont, secretary of the long-running group, who died in June after a short illness.
Stan, who had been involved with the Courtenay Players for more than 30 years, had been due to play the part of the Sultan of Morocco in Dick Whittington, a role which will now be played by his son William.
John Davey said it was strange without Stan, who was at each and every rehearsal for the Players whether he was part of the back stage team or performing. ‘Stan was always there offering advice or telling stories about past pantomimes,’ he said, ‘The show will go on but it is strange without him. Will is playing the part Stan was due to play in memory of his dad.’
Dick Whittington will run at the Octagon Theatre at Okehampton College on October 27,28 and 29. The group’s usual venue of the Charter Hall was unavailable this time because of repairs being carried out on the roof.
John said it was great to have everyone back together again although the membership had dropped off a bit during the covid break.
‘Two and a half years is a long time to be off the stage — some members have decided not to come back and some have gone off and had babies,’ he said, ‘ Some of the children don’t always come back but I’m pleased to say we have nine children (playing Little Rats) in this performance and 30 Players in total.
‘We have a laugh, we don’t take ourselves too seriously. It’s important people come back and have fun, they have to be able to enjoy themselves.’
John, whose day job is manager of a plumbers’ merchants in Launceston, showed talent as a writer at school and was encouraged to get involved in play writing by his friend and long-term member of the Courtenay Players Perry Vallance.
In 2011 he wrote three plays for children and then moved onto bigger shows for the Courtenay Players firstly Oliver, then pantomimes Babes in the Wood and Robin Hood.
This year he has also wrote the music and lyrics for two songs for the show with help from pianist Gina Dale who ‘added embellishment’ to his melodies, he said.
Stan Stormont’s sons Will and John (King Rat) will both be performing in Dick Whittington.
Will said he hoped his dad would be proud.
‘It’s a fitting tribute to him to be playing the part of the Sultan, he said, ‘Every time I go on stage I think of dad giving me little tips. I have never played a lead part before and it’s amazing to be doing it. I think he would be pleased.’
