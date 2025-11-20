Crediton-based charity, the Folklore Library and Archives, will hold a fundraising evening of ghost stories read by actor and impressionist Steve Nallon.
Steve, known for voicing Kenneth Williams, Elizabeth II and Margaret Thatcher in the satirical comedy show Spitting Image, will read from his book “Steve Nallon’s Ghost Stories” at the Boniface Centre on December 12. Doors will open at 7pm for a 7:30 pm start.
The event will also include a discussion on the topic and a Q&A session.
The Folklore Library and Archives aims to preserve folkloric material and make them freely accessible to the public.
To book a ticket, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/the-folklore-library-archive-68703440013 or visit Crediton Library to book in person.
